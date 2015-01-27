VIENNA Jan 27 Vienna Insurance Group wrote direct unconsolidated premiums of 9.37 billion euros ($10.53 billion) in 2014, down 0.1 percent despite negative exchange rate effects, it said on Tuesday.

Organic growth was 2.6 percent without one-off items, it added in a statement. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected gross written premiums of 9.31 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)