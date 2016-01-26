BRIEF-CBRE Group acquires Mainstream Software
* CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Jan 26 Vienna Insurance Group wrote gross premiums of 9.2 billion euros ($10 billion) in 2015, 1.5 percent less than the previous year, as it continued to suffer from low interest rates, the company said on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast gross written premiums of 9.11 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
April 18 India's central bank issued guidelines on Tuesday for investments by commercial banks in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), including setting limits on the overall investments.