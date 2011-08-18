China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
VIENNA Aug 18 Pretax profit at Vienna Insurance Group (VIGR.VI) rose 10.4 percent in the first half to 282.2 million euros ($397.5 million), emerging Europe's biggest insurer said on Thursday.
It reiterated its forecast that 2011 pretax profit would grow around 10 percent. (Reporting by Michael Shields)
By Christina Martin Feb 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, mirroring gains in Asian shares and on Wall Street overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would unveil a major tax reform that would include tax cuts for businesses and individuals. Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street, while the three main U.S. market indexes surged to new record highs after Trump promised a "phenomenal"
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.