VIENNA Nov 18 Third-quarter profit before tax at Vienna Insurance Group rose 27 percent as premiums edged up, Austria's biggest insurer said on Tuesday.

It generated pretax profit of 140 million euros ($174.6 million) as premiums rose 1.7 percent to 2.06 billion euros. Its combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident business - improved to 97.2 percent from 102.3 a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected pretax profit to rise 32 percent to 145 million euros, gross premiums up 2.3 percent to 2.07 billion and a combined ratio of 96.6.

