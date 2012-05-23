BRIEF-Hefei Urban Construction Development to set up investment management JV with partners
Feb 16 Hefei Urban Construction Development Co., Ltd.:
VIENNA May 23 Pretax profit at Vienna Insurance Group rose 6 percent to 151.4 million euros ($193.2 million), the company said on Wednesday, narrowly lagging the average estimate of 153 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gross premiums grew 5.5 percent to 2.75 billion euros, it said in a statement, just ahead of the 2.67 billion poll average, while its combined ratio fell to 96.4 percent, beating market expectations.
"Vienna Insurance Group is pursuing a consistent strategy to keep volatilities as low as possible and to increase premiums and profit," Chief Executive Guenter Geyer said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7838 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
Feb 16 Hefei Urban Construction Development Co., Ltd.:
Feb 16 Rare-disease drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) reported on Thursday a smaller increase than expected in fourth-quarter core profit and guided for smaller profit growth in 2017 than expected, sending shares lower.
* Austria accuses Airbus of wilful deception, fraud - reports