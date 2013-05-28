VIENNA May 28 Vienna Insurance Group
boosted first-quarter profit before tax 5.2 percent, it said on
Tuesday, just above of analysts' estimates despite a decline in
premiums and an unexpected rise in its combined ratio.
Emerging Europe's biggest insurer generated pretax profit of
159.4 million euros ($206.3 million) as premiums edged 1.5
percent lower to 2.7 billion euros, mainly due to a reduction in
its single premium business in Poland.
Its combined ratio - a key measure of profitability - rose
to 96.9 percent, missing market expectations for a decline.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected profit
before tax of 158 million euros on unchanged premiums of 2.75
billion.
($1 = 0.7729 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)