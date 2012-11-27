VIENNA Nov 27 Strong business in emerging
European markets helped third-quarter pretax profit at Vienna
Insurance Group rise 7.3 percent to 141.5 million
euros ($183.5 million), it said, in line with market
expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected profit
before tax of 142 million. Gross premiums grew 3.4 percent to
2.14 billion euros versus market expectations of 2.17 billion.
"Provided that no natural disasters occur and there are no
adverse developments in the capital market, the management
of Vienna Insurance Group believes that the positive
developments seen in the first three quarters of 2012 will
continue in the last quarter of this year," it said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7713 euros)
