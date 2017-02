WARSAW Nov 22 Vienna Insurance Group said on Tuesday it would make a bid for Polish insurer Warta, owned by the Belgian banking and insurance group KBC , by the end of the year.

"We plan to place our final offer (to purchase Warta) by the end of the year," Franz Fuchs, Vienna Insurance Group's country manager for Poland, said. "We expect the final decision to take place in early spring at the earliest." (Reporting by Agata Nalecz, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)