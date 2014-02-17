BRIEF-Barclays says CEO of Barclaycard International to retire in July
* Ceo of Barclaycard International, Amer Sajed, will retire from his role in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
HANOI Feb 17 VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest bank by assets, said it made a net profit of 5.79 trillion dong ($275 million) last year, a fall of 5.8 percent from 2012 on lower trading returns and higher costs.
The Hanoi-based lender, 20 percent owned by Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, made lower profits in trading foreign exchange and stocks while its operating costs rose 5 percent from 2012 to 9.91 trillion dong, it said in a statement on its website (www.vietinbank.vn). (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Ceo of Barclaycard International, Amer Sajed, will retire from his role in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BANGKOK, March 22 A lawyer for ousted Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Wednesday there were no grounds for a new tax claim against him over the sale of shares in a telecoms company over a decade ago.
* Signs a dual currency, multi-tranche syndicated loan facility of which $219.5 million and 738.3 million euros for 1 year tenor, and $185 million for 2 years with a total equivalent of $1.2 billion