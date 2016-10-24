HANOI Oct 24 Vietnamese lender Vietcombank has secured approval to sell non-convertible bonds worth 2 trillion dong ($89.6 million) at par value, the State Securities Commission (SSC) said in a statement on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Monday.

Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest lender by market value, will be able to sell 20 million of the bonds to the public by late January 2017, SSC said. ($1=22,320 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)