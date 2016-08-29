UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE Aug 29 Singapore sovereign wealth GIC Pte Ltd said on Monday it will acquire a 7.73 percent stake in Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest lender by market capitalisation.
GIC will purchase 305,810,895 new shares in Vietcombank as part of the deal, it said in a statement without disclosing the value of the transaction.
Reuters had reported earlier this month GIC is in talks to own a stake of at least 7 percent in Vietcombank in what would be the sovereign wealth fund's second major investment in Vietnam this year. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts