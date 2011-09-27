* Vietcombank chairman declines to give value of deal

* Sources said in July Mizuho to buy 20% in bank for over $500 mln

* Vietnamese banks facing growing bad debts (Adds analyst comments, background, share price)

By Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau

HANOI, Sept 27 Vietcombank , Vietnam's second-largest partly private bank by assets, has reached an agreement to sell a 15 percent stake to Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group , the chairman of the Vietnamese lender said on Tuesday.

The deal marks a step forward by Mizuho in its overseas expansion and gives it a foot-hold in Vietnam, where most of the population of nearly 90 million has yet to open a bank account.

"The State Bank (of Vietnam) has agreed for us to sell our stake to Mizuho," Chairman Nguyen Hoa Binh told Reuters in an interview.

He declined to provide the value of the deal. In July sources said Mizuho was expected to buy up to 20 percent stake in Vietcombank in a deal worth more than $500 million.

"The deal shows that foreign investors are interested in Vietnam's banking sector," said Quach Manh Hao, Deputy Director of Hanoi-based Thang Long Securities Co.

In recent months the sector has been grappling with growing bad debts amid monetary and lending restrictions designed to combat Asia's highest inflation rates.

Vietnam's annual inflation hit 22.42 percent this month, slowing from an annual growth of 23.02 percent last month, the government said.

Hanoi-based Vietcombank, or the Commercial Joint Stock Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam, is scheduled to sign the sale agreement with Mizuho on Friday in Hanoi.

Shares in Vietcombank closed up 0.76 percent at 26,600 dong ($1.28) on Tuesday, valuing the lender at $2.52 billion.

Vietcombank's deal with Mizuho placed the Japanese lender in a group of 11 foreign banks that have bought stakes to become strategic investors in Vietnamese lenders. The country maintains a foreign ownership ceiling at banks at 20 percent.

VietinBank , Vietnam's largest listed lender, is expected to complete the sale of a 15 percent stake to Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia this year.

BAD-DEBT WOES

Despite problems in the sector, many analysts expect the country's small- to mid-sized banks, particularly joint stock banks, to woo investors, as many need to raise funds to boost their financial strength and get rid of non-performing loans.

Non-performing loans stood at 3.04 percent of total lending in July, up from 2.16 percent at the end of 2010. Central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh said the rate could hit 5 percent by year's end.

A total of 3.47 percent of Vietcombank's loans at the end of August was considered bad, a report by the chapter of the ruling Communist Party that oversees government-controlled businesses has said.

Vietnam's economy grew 5.76 percent so far this year, slower than the same period last year, while inflation eased for the first time in more than a year, the government said on Saturday.

Efforts to tame inflation, including asking banks to uphold a ceiling rate on deposits, have affected performance by small-sized banks while major banks like Vietcombank are less vulnerable, financial experts say.

Last year Fitch Ratings and S&P both downgraded Vietcombank. Fitch this July withdrew its rating for Vietcombank. On Sept. 1 Moody's Investors Service said the Vietnamese banking system's outlook was negative.

The government now owns 90.7 percent of Vietcombank, which was Vietnam's first state-owned bank to have sold shares to the public in late 2007, raising around $650 million.

The lender's search for a strategic partner has been delayed due to the sliding domestic stock market and disagreements in negotiations, state media have reported.

The VN Index on Vietnam's stock market has so far this year lost nearly 10 percent, closing at 437.47 points on Tuesday. ($1=20,829 dong) (Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)