HANOI Jan 3 Vietcombank, Vietnam's third-largest partly private lender, expects its gross profit this year to rise 15 percent from 2011, after boosting its registered capital last year, a state-run magazine quoted a Vietcombank executive as saying.

The lender expected a faster rise in gross profit after pre-tax earnings for 2011 beat the annual target, exceeding a projection of 5.65 trillion dong ($268.6 million), Dau Tu Chung Khoan (Securities Investment) quoted Chairman Nguyen Hoa Binh as saying in comments in seen by Reuters on Tuesday. ($1=21,033 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)