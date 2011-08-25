SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (IFR) - It might seem ambitious, even audacious, but a Vietnamese lender is preparing to make its offshore bond debut even as credit markets remain on edge ahead of the much-anticipated central bank symposium in the US that will set the tone for issuance in coming weeks.

Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry & Trade, commonly known as Vietinbank, has sent out RFPs for a $500 million bond with a deadline to respond before the end of the month. The lender has applied for approval from the State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank.

Although the timeline of the bond is undecided, it has raised eyebrows as market players question whether a $500 million international bond for a Vietnamese bank is overly ambitious, coming as it does amid fears of a double-dip recession.

G3 bond issuance from Asia has come off the boil after a strong first half that raised expectations the year would see record volumes. However, very little has been transacted in the past 2-1/2 months as sentiment among credit investors remains nervous amid the ongoing sovereign debt crises in Europe and the US.

"It is unfair to guess the outcome of the deal as we don't even know when it will reach the market," said Nguyen Than Huong, head of investment banking at Saigon Securities.

Nonetheless, Vietinbank faces an uphill task whenever its bond comes to the market. According to a banker based in Ho Chi Minh, Vietinbank has been trying to issue a deal since 2007 without success.

The bank considered borrowing as much as $1 billion, but opted for a lower amount due to global market conditions, deputy general director Lee Duc Tho told a local newspaper.

HAGL a precedent?

If Vietinbank comes to the market this year, it would be the second Vietnamese entity to tap US dollar bonds after football-to-rubber conglomerate Hoang Anh Gia Lai issued a $90 million five-year bond in early May, which was increased from an initial size of $75 million.

"Nothing is impossible," said Nguyen. "HAGL's deal formed a precedent."

However, HAGL's offering printed at a time when market conditions were much different. Other market players also warned that banks act as a proxy for the Vietnamese economy, whereas HAGL does not.

Vietnam's economy looks especially vulnerable to rising prices, which most of Asia has been fighting in the past few months. The annual consumer price index in the South-East Asian country has risen for 12 consecutive months and hit 23% in August.

Moreover, HAGL's deal was a much smaller offering and is not a full reflection of the appetite among foreign investors for Vietnamese debt. State-owned issuers from the country put their deals on hold after Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin) defaulted on a US$60m instalment due on a US$600m syndicated loan in December following the government's surprise refusal to cover the company's debt.

One of the casualties was a $500 million bond for Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding (Vinacomin) , which had been marketed last November, and has still not seen the light of the day. Bankers scoffed at news of a planned $1 billion bond for Electricity of Vietnam in January this year and not surprisingly, the fundraising has not materialised.

Vietinbank will also be the lowest-rated bank borrower to bring a dollar bond from Asia this year. The only other sub-investment grade FI to tap the G3 bond market successfully was the Development Bank of the Philippines (rated Ba2/BB/BB+; Moody's/S&P/Fitch), which in March completed a $300 million 10-year bond. DBP, however, is a repeat issuer.

Another factor that will determine Vietinbank's fundraising is the price it is willing to pay. HAGL's five year bullet bond priced at 95.76 and a coupon of 9.875 percent for a yield of 11 percent.

The cost of insuring debt issued by the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is so much higher because of the seemingly constant inflation concerns. Five-year CDS for the sovereign (rated B1/BB-/B+) were quoted today at 391.28 basis points (bps) .

DBP's 5-year CDS was quoted at 400.18 bps.

Vietinbank's task is challenging as it would need to tap as broad an investor base as possible for a successful fundraising.

"For these sort of deals you would need to approach emerging market funds in US and Asia. The bigger the audience the better," said one syndicate banker in Hong Kong.

The same banker went on to say that it is unlikely that Vietinbank would sell the bonds in 144a format as the process was too "arduous". A 144a offering allows US investors to participate in dollar bonds from non-US borrowers.

One factor that works in Vietinbank's favour is that the International Finance Corp owns a 10 percent stake. Vietinbank is the country's largest partly private lender by assets.

Last week it reported an 81 percent surge in net profits for the first half of 2011 to 2.99 trillion dong ($143.72 million) from 1.65 trillion dong in the same period last year.

Proceeds of Vietinbank's international bond will be used for investments, loans and opening new branches. ($1=20,800 dong) (Editing by Prakash Chakravarti and Ciara Linnane)