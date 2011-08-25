SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (IFR) - It might seem ambitious, even
audacious, but a Vietnamese lender is preparing to make its
offshore bond debut even as credit markets remain on edge ahead
of the much-anticipated central bank symposium in the US that
will set the tone for issuance in coming weeks.
Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry & Trade,
commonly known as Vietinbank, has sent out RFPs for a $500
million bond with a deadline to respond before the end of the
month. The lender has applied for approval from the State Bank
of Vietnam, the country's central bank.
Although the timeline of the bond is undecided, it has
raised eyebrows as market players question whether a $500
million international bond for a Vietnamese bank is overly
ambitious, coming as it does amid fears of a double-dip
recession.
G3 bond issuance from Asia has come off the boil after a
strong first half that raised expectations the year would see
record volumes. However, very little has been transacted in the
past 2-1/2 months as sentiment among credit investors remains
nervous amid the ongoing sovereign debt crises in Europe and the
US.
"It is unfair to guess the outcome of the deal as we don't
even know when it will reach the market," said Nguyen Than
Huong, head of investment banking at Saigon Securities.
Nonetheless, Vietinbank faces an uphill task whenever its
bond comes to the market. According to a banker based in Ho Chi
Minh, Vietinbank has been trying to issue a deal since 2007
without success.
The bank considered borrowing as much as $1 billion, but
opted for a lower amount due to global market conditions, deputy
general director Lee Duc Tho told a local newspaper.
HAGL a precedent?
If Vietinbank comes to the market this year, it would be the
second Vietnamese entity to tap US dollar bonds after
football-to-rubber conglomerate Hoang Anh Gia Lai issued a $90
million five-year bond in early May, which was increased from an
initial size of $75 million.
"Nothing is impossible," said Nguyen. "HAGL's deal formed a
precedent."
However, HAGL's offering printed at a time when market
conditions were much different. Other market players also warned
that banks act as a proxy for the Vietnamese economy, whereas
HAGL does not.
Vietnam's economy looks especially vulnerable to rising
prices, which most of Asia has been fighting in the past few
months. The annual consumer price index in the South-East Asian
country has risen for 12 consecutive months and hit 23% in
August.
Moreover, HAGL's deal was a much smaller offering and is not
a full reflection of the appetite among foreign investors for
Vietnamese debt. State-owned issuers from the country put their
deals on hold after Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group
(Vinashin) defaulted on a US$60m instalment due on a US$600m
syndicated loan in December following the government's surprise
refusal to cover the company's debt.
One of the casualties was a $500 million bond for Vietnam
National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding
(Vinacomin) , which had been marketed last November, and
has still not seen the light of the day. Bankers scoffed at news
of a planned $1 billion bond for Electricity of Vietnam in
January this year and not surprisingly, the fundraising has not
materialised.
Vietinbank will also be the lowest-rated bank borrower to
bring a dollar bond from Asia this year. The only other
sub-investment grade FI to tap the G3 bond market successfully
was the Development Bank of the Philippines (rated Ba2/BB/BB+;
Moody's/S&P/Fitch), which in March completed a $300 million
10-year bond. DBP, however, is a repeat issuer.
Another factor that will determine Vietinbank's fundraising
is the price it is willing to pay. HAGL's five year bullet bond
priced at 95.76 and a coupon of 9.875 percent for a yield of 11
percent.
The cost of insuring debt issued by the Socialist Republic
of Vietnam is so much higher because of the seemingly constant
inflation concerns. Five-year CDS for the sovereign (rated
B1/BB-/B+) were quoted today at 391.28 basis points (bps) .
DBP's 5-year CDS was quoted at 400.18 bps.
Vietinbank's task is challenging as it would need to tap as
broad an investor base as possible for a successful fundraising.
"For these sort of deals you would need to approach emerging
market funds in US and Asia. The bigger the audience the
better," said one syndicate banker in Hong Kong.
The same banker went on to say that it is unlikely that
Vietinbank would sell the bonds in 144a format as the process
was too "arduous". A 144a offering allows US investors to
participate in dollar bonds from non-US borrowers.
One factor that works in Vietinbank's favour is that the
International Finance Corp owns a 10 percent stake. Vietinbank
is the country's largest partly private lender by assets.
Last week it reported an 81 percent surge in net profits for
the first half of 2011 to 2.99 trillion dong ($143.72 million)
from 1.65 trillion dong in the same period last year.
Proceeds of Vietinbank's international bond will be used for
investments, loans and opening new branches.
($1=20,800 dong)
(Editing by Prakash Chakravarti and Ciara Linnane)