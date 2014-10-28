HANOI Oct 28 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private bank.

* The Hanoi-based bank is expected to post an annual credit growth of 14-15 percent, Deputy General Director Bui Nhu Y told a central bank briefing

* Lending as of Oct. 28 has grown 6.5 percent since the end of 2013, Y said

* Vietnam's banking sector expects annual credit growth at 12 percent this year

* In late September Moody's Investors Service affirmed the rating of VietinBank with stable outlook

* VietinBank is 19.73 percent owned by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, 5.39 percent by IFC Asset Management Company and 2.63 percent by the International Finance Corporation, based on Reuters dataFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)