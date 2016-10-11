HANOI Oct 11 VietinBank, Vietnam's
second-biggest listed bank by market value, has signed a $117
million credit agreement to fund the purchase by budget airline
Jetstar Pacific of Airbus A320 aircraft, the carrier
said on Tuesday.
Jetstar Pacific, 70 percent-owned by flag carrier Vietnam
Airlines and 30 percent held by Australia's Qantas Airways
, will take delivery of 10 of the European aircraft
maker's A320s in 2017, Jetstar Pacific Chief Executive Officer
Le Hong Ha said in a statement.
The purchase, worth about $1 billion at list prices, was
finalised last month during a visit to Vietnam by French
President Francois Hollande.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)