HANOI, March 10 VietinBank, Vietnam's second biggest bank by market value, said on Thursday it has signed a $200-million syndicated loan with 18 foreign banks, led by BNP Paribas and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank .
Other banks include Commerzbank AG, State Bank of India, BDO Unibank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank , Taiwan Business Bank, Far Eastern International Bank and Export-Import Bank of China .
The foreign currency loan will provide credit for manufacturing and business activity at corporate clients, VietinBank said in a statement on its website.
The statement did not disclose the term or the interest rate of the deal. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Joseph Radford)
