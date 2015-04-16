HANOI, April 16 Three foreign banks led by
Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will provide a
$100 million syndicated loan to VietinBank, the largest
of Vietnam's banks part-owned by private companies, the
Vietnamese bank said on Thursday.
The loan, also provided by France's BNP Paribas and Mega
International Commercial Bank, will supplement VietinBank's
funds in foreign currencies, the Hanoi-based lender said in a
statement. It gave no further details of the credit.
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ owns 19.73 percent of
VietinBank, also known as the Vietnam Bank for Industry and
Trade.
VietinBank shares were flat at 18,100 dong ($0.84) each
before the break on Thursday.
