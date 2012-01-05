BRIEF-Barclays continues to explore opportunities to reduce its shareholding in barclays africa
* Credit impairment charges and other provisions (2,373) million stg
HANOI Jan 5 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, reported on Thursday that its gross profit last year surged 76 percent from 2010 to 8.11 trillion dong ($385.5 million).
The Hanoi-based lender said in a statement it was targeting a 20 percent increase in gross profit and assets this year from 2011. ($1 = 21,026 dong)
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by John Ruwitch)
* 2016 group bonus pool down 1 percent
