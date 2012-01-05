HANOI Jan 5 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, reported on Thursday that its gross profit last year surged 76 percent from 2010 to 8.11 trillion dong ($385.5 million).

The Hanoi-based lender said in a statement it was targeting a 20 percent increase in gross profit and assets this year from 2011. ($1 = 21,026 dong)

