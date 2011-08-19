HANOI Aug 19 VietinBank , Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, reported its net profit in the first half surged 81 percent to 2.99 trillion dong ($144 million) from 1.65 trillion dong in the same period last year.

The leap in profits was mainly due to higher net income from loan interest, which rose 74 percent to 9.29 trillion dong from 5.33 trillion dong last year, the lender said in a financial statement issued late on Thursday.

In the April-June quarter, its net profit more than tripled to 1.99 trillion dong from 632 billion dong last year, it said.

The lender, 10 percent owned by the International Finance Corporation, has said it planned to raise between $500 million and $1 billion by selling bonds overseas this year to finance major projects.

Shares in VietinBank were down 3 percent at 26,100 dong as of 0327 GMT. ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by John Ruwitch)