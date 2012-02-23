BRIEF-Qatar's Doha Bank to convene EGM to approve capital increase
* To convene EGM on March 6 to approve capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2l8hxYs) Further company coverage:
HANOI Feb 23 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, has projected to raise its annual gross profit this year by 11 percent to 9 trillion dong ($432.5 million), slowing from a 76 percent profit surge in 2011, it said in a statement.
The Hanoi-based lender also plans to sell a 15-percent stake to strategic foreign investors this year as part of a plan to raise its registered capital by 52 percent to 30.85 trillion dong, it said in another draft plan seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The plans are drafts and subject to shareholders' approval at a general meeting scheduled on Feb. 28.
($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
DUBAI, Feb 19 Positive signs of global economic growth and steadying oil prices may help lift stock markets in the Gulf in Sunday, with stocks offering high dividend yields likely to attract the most interest.
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago