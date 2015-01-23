HANOI Jan 23 VietinBank, Vietnam's top
partly private bank, made a gross profit of 7.3 trillion dong
($342 million) last year, slightly above its annual target but
down 5.8 percent from 2013, an official newspaper reported on
Friday.
The total assets of the Hanoi-based lender, 19.73 percent
owned by Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFG Ltd,
rose 14.6 percent in 2014 to 660 trillion dong, the Vietnam
Economic Times newspaper quoted a VietinBank report as saying.
VietinBank has yet to release its full balance sheet for
2014. Bank officials were not immediately available for comment.
($1=21,330 dong)
