(Corrects throughout to show VietinBank plans one stake sale, not two)

* VietinBank says aims to conclude stake sale talks in Q3

* Plans to sell 20 pct stake to foreign investor in Q4

* Stake sale will reduce state ownership to 60 pct

By Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau

HANOI, May 16 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, said it will conclude talks for the sale of a 20 percent stake to a foreign strategic investor in the third quarter, and finalise the sale in the fourth quarter.

Speaking at an industry meeting on Wednesday, Chairman Pham Huy Hung did not give details of the sale or identify the foreign investor, but said the sale of a stake in the Hanoi-based lender would cut state ownership to 60 percent, from 80.31 percent at the end of 2011.

Eleven of Vietnam's more than 40 lenders have taken on foreign strategic investors in recent years to bolster their financial positions. Vietcombank sold a 15 percent stake to a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc in September last year.

In early March, Hung was quoted by a state-run newspaper as saying VietinBank was seeking to sell a 15 percent stake to a foreign investor for up to 30,000 dong ($1.44) per share after rejecting a bid by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.

Hung said on Wednesday that the bank considered Bank of Nova Scotia's bid of 19,000 dong per share too low.

He said VietinBank aimed to raise total assets to $40 billion and increase registered capital to between $3 billion and $4 billion by 2015, up from almost $1.3 billion.

VietinBank, reported total assets at the end of March of 406.11 trillion dong ($19.5 billion), down 11.8 percent from the end of 2011, with registered capital of nearly $1.3 billion,

In October 2010, International Finance Corp bought 10 percent of VietinBank for $186 million.

VietinBank shares stood at 22,200 dong at 0421 GMT, unchanged from Tuesday's close, compared with a 1.3 percent decline by the VN Index. ($1=20,830 dong) (Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Chris Lewis)