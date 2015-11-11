HANOI Nov 11 Budget airline VietJet Air has signed a $700 million contract to buy 15 engines from CFM International, a venture between General Electric and Snecma, a unit of France's Safran SA, the airline said on Wednesday.

The engines will be installed on VietJet's newly ordered Airbus A321 aircraft, the Vietnamese airline said in a statement.

The contract was signed at the Dubai Air Show on Tuesday, where the Vietnamese airline also ordered 30 aircraft from the Airbus A321 family of planes for $3.6 billion as it seeks expansion in Asia.

The deal with CFM International is the second within a year, after a $300 million contract for engine maintenance signed in late November 2014. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)