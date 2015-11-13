Brazil's main policy body cuts BNDES key interest rate
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's National Monetary Council decided on Thursday to reduce the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.
(Corrects the number of engines in headline and first paragraph to 30 from 15)
HANOI Nov 11 Budget airline VietJet Air has signed a $700 million contract to buy 30 engines from CFM International, a venture between General Electric and Snecma, a unit of France's Safran SA, the airline said on Wednesday.
The engines will be installed on VietJet's newly ordered Airbus A321 aircraft, the Vietnamese airline said in a statement.
The contract was signed at the Dubai Air Show on Tuesday, where the Vietnamese airline also ordered 30 aircraft from the Airbus A321 family of planes for $3.6 billion as it seeks expansion in Asia.
The deal with CFM International is the second within a year, after a $300 million contract for engine maintenance signed in late November 2014. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recovered at sea from its maiden flight last year blasted off again from Florida on Thursday in the first successful launch of a recycled orbital-class booster, which scored a double feat with another return landing on an ocean platform.