India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
HANOI, July 7 GOAL German Operating Aircraft Leasing GmbH & Co. KG (GOAL) signed a strategic agreement to finance Vietjet Aviation's purchase of four A321 planes worth $464 million at list price, Vietjet said on Friday.
The acquisition of the planes is part of a contract signed earlier between Airbus and Vietnam's budget carrier, and the Vietnamese airline will receive the four aircraft within 2017 to meet its expansion plans, Vietjet said in a statement.
GOAL is a joint venture of KGAL GmbH & Co. KG (KGAL) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG.
"Following this agreement, all parties will continue to work and cooperate together on more opportunities in aviation development in the coming time," GOAL Managing Director Jochen Baltes said in the statement.
The agreement was signed during Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's trip in Germany to attend a G20 summit. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
HAMBURG, July 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was pleased that all Group of 20 members besides the United States had agreed in a communique that the Paris climate accord was irreversible.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 8 French utility EDF would not be part of the French government's plan to sell 10 billion euros ($11.40 billion) worth of state assets to finance projects geared towards innovation, a source close to EDF's management said on Saturday.