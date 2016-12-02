HONG KONG Dec 2 Vietnamese budget airline VietJet and its controlling shareholder plan to raise up to $194 million in an initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The IPO consists of 44.7 million shares, which will be offered in an indicative range of 75,900-98,400 dong each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

VietJet could not immediately be reached for a comment. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)