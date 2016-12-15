* IPO to raise $170 mln, values VietJet at $1.2 bln

By Anuradha Subramanyan and My Pham

HANOI, Dec 15 Vietnamese budget airline VietJet has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 44.78 million shares at 84,600 dong ($3.70) each, valuing the firm at $1.2 billion, IFR reported on Thursday citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The airline is set to raise $170 million from the shares priced near the middle of their 75,900 to 98,400 dong marketed range.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and VietCapital Securities are the IPO's joint global coordinators, IFR reported.

VietJet shares are expected to start trading at 88,800 dong when they debut on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in February, VietCapital said during the IPO roadshow on Wednesday, three people who were present at the roadshow told Reuters.

VietJet declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

VietJet was founded in 2007 by Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, who is Vietnam's first female billionaire.

VietJet is expanding its fleet, and has ordered 20 Airbus A321 planes worth $2.4 billion and 100 Boeing 737 MAX 200 jets worth $11.3 billion.

The airline holds around 40 percent of the domestic market, and is likely to surpass national carrier Vietnam Airlines this year as the country's biggest domestic airline, the CAPA Centre for Aviation said in January.

($1=22,740 dong) (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan at IFR and My Pham in HANOI; Writing by My Pham; Editing by Tom Hogue)