Oct 25 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Asia Commercial Bank in the first nine months of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item (*)Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011

Total assets 211,672,696 261,649,665

Gross profit 1,187,804 2,797,154

Net profit 896,410 2,101,422

(*) The results are of the parent bank only.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender closed up 0.63 percent at 15,900 dong (76.3 U.S. cents) each on Thursday. ($1=20,825 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)