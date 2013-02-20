UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
HANOI Feb 20 Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Vietnam's fifth-biggest partly private lender by assets, said its net profit last year fell 71 percent from 2011 to 928.4 billion dong ($44.5 million).
As of Dec. 31, the total assets of the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender, which was hit late last year by the arrests of several executives, fell 37 percent from 2011 to 177 trillion dong, the bank said in a statement via the stock exchange.
The bank, 15 percent owned by Standard Chartered PLC , was rocked by the arrest in August 2012 of co-founder Nguyen Duc Kien and chief executive Ly Xuan Hai, after which its chairman resigned.
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).