CORRECTED-Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
HANOI Aug 9 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday said it has planned nearly $4 billion in regular and concessional loans and grants to Vietnam in the next three years to support projects aimed at easing bottlenecks to economic growth.
Six sectors - farming, education, energy, finance, transport and municipal infrastructure - would be covered by the funding aimed at reforming state-owned companies, helping poorer regions develop and dealing with climate change, the Manila-based multilateral lender said in a statement.
While Vietnam has had grown rapidly in the past two decades, "structural constraints continue to be a concern" in the longer term, ADB Vice-President for Operations in East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Stephen P. Groff, said in the statement.
The Country Partnership Strategy through 2015 includes $2.6 billion in ordinary loans and $1.2 billion in lending from the Asian Development Fund, plus technical assistance worth $8 million a year, the ADB said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ed Lane)
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
ATHENS, Feb 15 The European Union's competition authority on Tuesday raided Greece's power utility PPC and the headquarters of the country's power grid operator ADMIE, two sources said on Wednesday.
* High OPEC compliance with supply cuts has muted impact on prices