HANOI Nov 25 Vietnam's budget airline VietJet
Air has signed a $300 million contract for engine maintenance
with CFM International, a venture between General Electric
and Snecma, a unit of France's Safran SA, a
state-run newspaper said on Tuesday.
CFM would provide technical assistance for the engines
installed on 21 Airbus A320 aircraft for 12 years under the
contract signed on Monday, the Thanh Nien (Young People)
newspaper said.
VietJet Air officials could not immediately be reached for
comments.
Last December VietJet Air signed an $800 million deal to buy
40 engines from CFM International for Airbus aircraft, following
a $9 billion agreement in September 2013 with Airbus to
buy 92 jets.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)