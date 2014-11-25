HANOI Nov 25 Vietnam's budget airline VietJet Air has signed a $300 million contract for engine maintenance with CFM International, a venture between General Electric and Snecma, a unit of France's Safran SA, a state-run newspaper said on Tuesday.

CFM would provide technical assistance for the engines installed on 21 Airbus A320 aircraft for 12 years under the contract signed on Monday, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper said.

VietJet Air officials could not immediately be reached for comments.

Last December VietJet Air signed an $800 million deal to buy 40 engines from CFM International for Airbus aircraft, following a $9 billion agreement in September 2013 with Airbus to buy 92 jets. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)