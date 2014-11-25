* Contract covers 45 engines on Airbus aircraft
* Deal comes after VietJet bought engines, jets from CFM,
Airbus
* VietJet to receive first plane from Airbus order on
Tuesday
(Changes attribution, adds number of engines, Snecma executive
comment, background)
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, Nov 25 Budget airline VietJet Air said on
Tuesday it has signed a $300 million engine maintenance contract
with CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric
Co and Safran SA subsidiary Snecma.
Under the contract, CFM will maintain engines on the
Vietnamese carrier's 21 Airbus Group NV A320 aircraft
for 12 years, VietJet Air and CFM said in a joint statement.
CFM will also provide technical assistance for engines on
other Airbus planes operated by VietJet Air, bringing to 45 the
number of engines covered by the contract, the companies said.
"This airline has accomplished a great deal in a short
amount of time and we are thrilled to be such an integral part
of their team," Gael Meheust, vice president of sales and
marketing at CFM parent Snecma, said in the statement.
VietJet Air in December agreed to buy 40 engines for Airbus
aircraft for $800 million from CFM International, about three
months after agreeing to buy 92 planes for $9 billion from
Airbus.
The carrier later in February placed a firm order for 63
Airbus jets, secured 30 purchase options, and said it would
lease another seven.
VietJet Air is scheduled to receive the first of those
planes in France later on Tuesday, the company said in the
statement with CFM.
VietJet Air, Vietnam's first privately owned airline, flies
to Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea, as
well as to eight domestic destinations.
The airline plans to order Boeing Co planes to expand
its network in Asia-Pacific and Europe, including Russia, to
meet demand from a growing Vietnamese middle class.
(Additional Reporting by Mai Nguyen)