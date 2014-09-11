BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
HANOI, Sept 11 The Vietnamese government has approved final plans to sell 25 percent of state-owned carrier Vietnam Airlines in a privatisation that will involve an initial public offering of shares, an online newspaper reported on Thursday.
The Hanoi-based airline, with a registered capital of 14 trillion dong ($661 million), will sell 20 percent of stake to a strategic partner or partners, Vietnamese news website NDH quoted a senior government official as saying.
A further 5 percent will be sold to other investors, according to NDH, while the state will retain a 75 percent holding.
($1=21,180 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: