By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, Oct 21 Vietnam's fledgling airline
industry is poised for a boom as local competition heats up with
fleet expansions, new routes and planned share offers that are
set to make it one of the world's three fastest growing markets.
Even as the local economy chugs along at about 5 percent
growth, its slowest pace in 13 years, demand for domestic air
travel is growing by double digits. That is translating into a
surprisingly robust new source of business for Boeing Co,
Airbus and regional aircraft makers such as Mitsubishi
Aircraft Corp, Bombardier Inc and Embraer SA
.
The International Air Transport Association expects Vietnam
to become the world's third-fastest growing market for
international passengers and freight next year, and
second-fastest for domestic passengers. Vietnam's Aviation
Department expects 15 percent growth in domestic passengers this
year, more than double last year's 7 percent rise.
Though starting from a low base, Vietnam's carriers will
boost their fleets in the next few years, double or tripling
them to serve a domestic market of 90 million people and tourist
arrivals growing on average 20 percent annually.
VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Co, Vietnam's first private
airline, agreed last month to a provisional order for up to 92
Airbus jets worth $9 billion at list prices.
The low-cost carrier is aiming for a stock market listing in
either Hong Kong or Singapore in 2015 to fund the expansion,
which would start with flights to Tokyo, Beijing, Singapore,
Kuala Lumpur and South Korea, then eventually, China, Russia and
Australia and beyond, Managing Director Luu Duc Khanh said.
"Further it could be the United States, where 4 million
people of Vietnamese origin live. They're waiting for VietJet
anxiously," he told Reuters in an interview.
VietJet plans to double its fleet by 2015 to 20 jets, and is
speeding up work to get three joint ventures in the air,
including one with an undisclosed carrier in Myanmar and another
agreed with Thailand's KanAir, to operate in early 2014.
SHAKEUP FOR STATE CARRIER
VietJet's bold expansion after less than two years in
business could raise the stakes not only at home but in
Southeast Asia's fast-growing low-cost market, dominated by
Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd and Indonesia's Lion Air.
Those ambitious plans may have shaken state-run flag carrier
Vietnam Airlines (VNA) into expediting its long-awaited initial
public offering and fleet expansion.
VNA dominates the local market and will increase its fleet
by 28 percent to 101 aircraft by 2015. It has been preparing for
an IPO in the second quarter of 2014.
"The project is right on schedule," said its spokesman, Le
Truong Giang.
Its fleet includes both Airbus and Boeing jets and it has
ordered the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350. According
to Boeing, VNA has existing orders for eight 787s and 11 more
through leasing companies.
The airline also has its hand in the low-cost market through
a stake in JetStar Pacific, a joint venture with Australia's
Qantas Airways. JetStar plans to more than triple its
fleet of five Airbus A320s to 16 in the next few years, a
spokesman said.
The airlines and industry experts say the growth potential
comes mainly from Vietnam's topography and what Khanh of VietJet
called a "fortune location".
Vietnam is 1,650 kilometres (1,025 miles) in length, its
biggest cities and tourist resorts are far apart and it has poor
road and rail infrastructure.
It is also within a few hours of Japan, South Korea, Hong
Kong, Thailand and China and tourist arrivals are on the up,
with 5.5 million in the first nine months of the year, a 10
percent rise from the same period in 2012.
Khanh said expansion would be gradual as the carrier takes
delivery of five to 10 Airbus jets each year until 2022.
"It's insufficient," Khanh said.
VietJet's joint-venture plans were therefore a smart move,
said Timothy Ross, an air transport analyst at Credit Suisse in
Singapore.
"I can't imagine they have much on their balance sheet... so
in terms of building a new business it's far better to give away
some of the potential upside and invest less," he said.
JetStar had not been profitable and was likely to struggle
as competition increased, Ross said, while VNA had not done
itself any favours delaying privatisation.
"We should have seen the Vietnam Airlines IPO 3-5 years ago,
but it sat on its hands," he said. "Competition in the airline
industry is inevitable."