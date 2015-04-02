(Adds executive comments, context)

* Aims for $50 mln net from 10 mln passengers -MD

* Seeking partners; Thai JV fully operational from May

* IPO this year, undecided on venue

By Martin Petty

HANOI, April 2 Vietnam's low-cost carrier VietJet Air aims to double net profit to $50 million this year and is eyeing new joint ventures with airlines in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, its managing director said on Thursday.

The four-year-old airline, which ordered $9 billion of Airbus Group NV jets in 2014, is also on track for an initial public offering (IPO) this year but was assessing whether to list shares in Vietnam or overseas, Luu Duc Khanh said in an interview.

"We are ready... we are profitable, we have the big four auditors, shareholders. Now we are working with leading consultants and considering their suggestions, where is the best place," he said, adding it was yet to be decided if an airline would be sought as a strategic investor.

VietJet posted net profit of $24.7 million in 2014 and expected that to rise to $50 million this year from some 10 million domestic passengers, he said. Revenue would grow 63 percent to $666.7 million.

Khanh said VietJet's focus was tapping Vietnam's young population and swelling middle-class, estimating 40 percent of passengers were first-timer flyers.

"They cannot afford to fly legacy airlines ... they don't need luxury or comfort, so we come up with modern and fun products," said Khanh, whose airline was fined when its models wore bikinis on a flight.

"The domestic market is best for us, it's huge, we are expanding and we're doing very well."

EXPANSION

VietJet was talking to airlines in north Asian countries about possible budget joint ventures, Khanh said, without naming the carriers.

"Southeast Asia is a little bit crowded, but still on our radar," he said. "We want to capture loyalty domestically then expand regionally and eventually, long haul."

Its first joint venture, Thai VietJet Air with Thailand's Kan Air, was a test case Khanh expected to be fully operating in May. It planned to have three to five international routes, including China and India, as Thai domestic competition was strong.

At home, VietJet competes with Vietnam Airlines Co Ltd IPO-VAL.HM and its budget subsidiary Jetstar Pacific.

VietJet has a fleet of 23 jets and will receive six to 10 jets each year of the 93 ordered from Airbus, Khanh said. It flies 28 domestic and four international routes. New flights were in the works to Taiwan's Kaohsiung, Cambodia's Siem Reap, Korea's Busan and destinations in China and Japan, he said.

Khanh said plans to raise capital for expansion were being worked out but bond issues and bank loans were being considered in addition to the IPO.

"We're looking at all the alternatives, what is most efficient for our shareholders," he said. (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen)