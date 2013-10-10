Oct 10 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2013 2012 Month Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Sept Units 8,465 7,236 8,209 8,239 8,201 8,001 7,648 3,679 7,041 Y/y pct 20.2 13.6 22.7 41.0 43.5 34.0 -2.0 -40.4 n/a NOTES: Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA members. Toyota retained its top position in sales in August, a place it has held since September 2012. Sales between January and September rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 67,045 vehicles, VAMA said. Vietnam's car sales this year are forecast at 109,000 vehicles, VAMA said in a report. Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600 vehicles. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)