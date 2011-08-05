HANOI Aug 5 Car sales in Vietnam edged up 1.3 percent in the first seven months of this year from a year before to 61,132 units, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Friday.

Sales in July alone dropped 11 percent from the same month in 2010 to 8,544 units, the association said in its monthly report.

Vietnamese car maker Truong Hai led the sector, with its January-July sales jumping 29.5 percent to 18,050 units, the report said.

Truong Hai assembles vehicles including South Korean Kias and buses.

Toyota ranked second, with 15,932 units, up 26.1 percent from the first seven months of 2010, VAMA said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)