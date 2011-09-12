(Adds May data, VAMA's April revision)

HANOI, Sept 12 Data published by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales Month Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Units 9,518 8,544 7,611 7,661 9,409 9,513 7,889 10,424 Y/Y pct +9.8 -11.0 -24.3 -19.0*+12.0 +1.0 +56.0 +48.0

* VAMA revised the monthly change to a rise, from a 3-percent fall estimated earlier.

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and bus chassis.

Vietnamese car maker Truong Hai continued to keep its leading position among the 17 manufacturers in Vietnam, with January-August sales rising 29.4 percent from a year ago to 20,736 units, VAMA said.

It assembles vehicles including South Korean Kias and buses.

Toyota ranked second, with 19,058 units, up 27 percent against the first eight months of 2010, VAMA said. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)