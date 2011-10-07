HANOI, Oct 7 Data published by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales Month Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Units 10,031*9,515 8,544 7,611 7,661 9,409 9,513 7,889 Y/Y pct +10.0 +9.8 -11.0 -24.3 -19.0 +12.0 +1.0 +56.0 * VAMA revised down from 9,518 units reported earlier.

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and bus chassis.

Sales in the first nine months rose 3 percent from the same period last year to 80,678 units, VAMA said.

Vietnamese car maker Truong Hai retained its position as the leader in terms of sales among the 17 manufacturers in Vietnam, with January-September sales rising 29 percent from a year ago to 23,413 units, VAMA said.

Truong Hai assembles vehicles including South Korean Kias and buses.

Toyota ranked second, with 22,106 units, up 27.4 percent against the first nine months of 2010, VAMA said. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)