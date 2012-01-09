HANOI, Jan 9 Data published by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
Month Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April
Units 10,937 8,773 9,258 10,031 9,515 8,544 7,611 7,661 9,409
Y/Y pct -12.0 -22.0 -11.0 +10.0 +9.8 -11.0 -24.3 -19.0 +12.0
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars, commercial vehicles
and bus chassis.
Sales last year dropped 1 percent from 2010 to 110,938 cars,
VAMA said.
Vietnamese car maker Truong Hai led the country's sales last
year among the 17 manufacturers in Vietnam, having sold 31,801
cars, up 28.7 percent from 2010, VAMA said.
Truong Hai assembles vehicles including South Korean Kias
and buses.
Toyota ranked second, with 29,792 cars, up 26.9
percent from 2010.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)