April 10 Data published by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales ___________2012__________ ____________2011_____________________ Month March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Units 7,525 6,116 4,274 10,937 8,773 9,258 10,031 9,515 8,544 Y/Y pct -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 -22.0 -11.0 +10.0 +9.8 -11.0

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and bus chassis.

Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai retained its leading position in the country's sales in March among the 17 manufacturers in Vietnam, having sold 2,788 cars, up 37 percent from the same month in 2011, VAMA said.

Truong Hai assembles vehicles including South Korean Kias and buses.

Toyota came second with 2,069 cars, up 27.5 percent from March 2011.

A proposed fee aimed at limiting personal vehicle use, as the authorities seek to reduce traffic jams in Vietnam's major cities, has contributed to slowing automobile sales so far this year, dealers said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)