June 12 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
__________________2012_______________ ___________2011__________
Month May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
Units 5,710 6,004 7,545 6,116 4,274 10,937 8,773 9,258 10,031
Y/Y pct -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 -22.0 -11.0 +10.0
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by VAMA members.
Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead
domestic sales among 17 manufacturers in the country.
VAMA said it is asking the government to abolish a plan to
impose a fee to limit personal vehicles, aimed at cutting down
on traffic congestion, which it says has affected car sales.
