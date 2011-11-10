HANOI, Nov 10 Data published by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales Month Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Units 9,258 10,031 9,515 8,544 7,611 7,661 9,409 9,513 Y/Y pct -11.0 +10.0 +9.8 -11.0 -24.3 -19.0 +12.0 +1.0

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and bus chassis.

Sales in the first 10 months rose 2 percent from the same period last year to 89,963 units, VAMA said.

Vietnamese car maker Truong Hai retained its position as the leader in terms of sales among the 17 manufacturers in Vietnam, with January-October sales rising 29.2 percent from a year before to 26,298 units, VAMA said.

Truong Hai assembles vehicles including South Korean Kias and buses.

Toyota ranked second, with 25,100 units, up 27.9 percent against the first 10 months of 2010. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Alan Raybould)