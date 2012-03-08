HANOI, March 8 Data published by the
Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
___________2012____ __________________2011_____________________
Month Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
Units 6,116 4,274 10,937 8,773 9,258 10,031 9,515 8,544 7,611
Y/Y pct -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 -22.0 -11.0 +10.0 +9.8 -11.0 -24.3
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars, commercial vehicles
and bus chassis.
Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai retained its leading position
in the country's sales in February among the 17 manufacturers in
Vietnam, having sold 1,872 cars, a rise 30.6 percent from the
same month in 2011, VAMA said.
Truong Hai assembles vehicles including South Korean Kias
and buses.
Toyota came second with 1,846 cars, up 30.2 percent
from February 2011.
