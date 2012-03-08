HANOI, March 8 Data published by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales ___________2012____ __________________2011_____________________ Month Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June Units 6,116 4,274 10,937 8,773 9,258 10,031 9,515 8,544 7,611 Y/Y pct -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 -22.0 -11.0 +10.0 +9.8 -11.0 -24.3

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and bus chassis.

Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai retained its leading position in the country's sales in February among the 17 manufacturers in Vietnam, having sold 1,872 cars, a rise 30.6 percent from the same month in 2011, VAMA said.

Truong Hai assembles vehicles including South Korean Kias and buses.

Toyota came second with 1,846 cars, up 30.2 percent from February 2011. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Matt Driskill)