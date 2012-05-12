May 12 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
_______________2012____________ ______________2011_____________
Month April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug
Units 6,004 7,545 6,116 4,274 10,937 8,773 9,258 10,031 9,515
Y/Y pct -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 -22.0 -11.0 +10.0 +9.8
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by VAMA members.
Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead
domestic sales among 17 manufacturers in the country.
A proposed fee aimed at restricting usage of personal
vehicles, in a bid to reduce traffic jams in Vietnam's major
cities, has contributed to slowing automobile sales dealers
said.
