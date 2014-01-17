(Refiles to remove repeated word in headline)
HANOI Jan 17 BIDV, Vietnam's second-biggest
bank by assets, has won approval to list all of its shares on
the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, making it the largest
firm to make a share debut in Vietnam, sources close to the plan
said on Friday.
Hanoi-based BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development
of Vietnam, will list all its shares representing around 28
trillion dong ($1.33 billion) of its registered capital, one of
the two sources told Reuters.
"The bank may make the share debut later this month," the
source said, adding that BIDV would soon be awarded a listing
license.
($1=-21,060 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)