HANOI Oct 19 Bad debts at Vietnam's banks have risen to 3.21 percent of outstanding loans at the end of August, from 3.04 percent a month earlier, a state-run newspaper said on Wednesday.

"Bad debt has been rising gradually every month so far this year," the official Thanh Nien daily quoted a central bank report as saying.

It said bad debt in the banking sector has increased from a rate of 2.53 percent at the end of August 2010. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Vinu Pilakkott)