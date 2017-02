HANOI Oct 20 Commonwealth Bank of Australia has raised its stake in partly private Vietnam International Bank (VIB) to 20 percent from 15 percent after investing 1.15 trillion dong ($54.9 million), VIB said on Thursday.

The Hanoi-based lender said in a statement it has also increased its shareholders' equity to more than 8.2 trillion dong.

($1=20,941 dong) (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Deepak Kannan)