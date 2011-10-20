(Adds details, context)
HANOI Oct 20 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
has raised its stake in partly private Vietnam
International Bank (VIB) to 20 percent from 15 percent after
investing 1.15 trillion dong ($54.9 million), VIB said on
Thursday.
The Hanoi-based lender said in a statement it has also
increased its shareholders' equity to more than 8.2 trillion
dong.
Vietnam's banks have been racing to raise the registered
capital to comply with the central bank's request of bringing
the capital to 10 trilion dong by 2015.
So far 12 out of Vietnam's 40 partly private banks have sold
stakes to foreign lenders.
For a table on Vietnam banks' assets, registered capital,
click
Last month, Vietcombank said a unit of Mizuho Financial
Group agreed to buy a 15 percent stake in it for 11.8
trillion dong ($567.3 million), in what could be the largest
acquisition in the country's banking sector to date.
The central bank has said it will priotise restructuring the
banking system in the next five years in which merger and
acquisition activities are encouraged.
($1=20,941 dong)
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)