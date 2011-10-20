(Adds details, context)

HANOI Oct 20 Commonwealth Bank of Australia has raised its stake in partly private Vietnam International Bank (VIB) to 20 percent from 15 percent after investing 1.15 trillion dong ($54.9 million), VIB said on Thursday.

The Hanoi-based lender said in a statement it has also increased its shareholders' equity to more than 8.2 trillion dong.

Vietnam's banks have been racing to raise the registered capital to comply with the central bank's request of bringing the capital to 10 trilion dong by 2015.

So far 12 out of Vietnam's 40 partly private banks have sold stakes to foreign lenders.

Last month, Vietcombank said a unit of Mizuho Financial Group agreed to buy a 15 percent stake in it for 11.8 trillion dong ($567.3 million), in what could be the largest acquisition in the country's banking sector to date.

The central bank has said it will priotise restructuring the banking system in the next five years in which merger and acquisition activities are encouraged.

($1=20,941 dong) (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)